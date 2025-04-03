Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Tradegate
03.04.25
17:15 Uhr
6,856 Euro
-0,378
-5,23 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8566,92617:41
6,9086,92417:40
PR Newswire
03.04.2025 17:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson and Lenovo settle patent litigation

Finanznachrichten News
  • Settlement partially resolves patent licensing dispute between the parties, with financial impacts expected to be recognized from Q2 2025
  • The parties further agree on arbitration to fully and finally resolve the remaining patent licensing dispute between the parties
  • Settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal proceedings between the parties

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Lenovo have reached a settlement to resolve their patent licensing dispute over a multi-year, global patent cross-license agreement between the two companies.

As part of the settlement, all ongoing lawsuits and administrative proceedings filed by both companies in several countries, including the actions pending before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), will be withdrawn.

Financial impacts are expected to be recognized from Q2 2025, reflecting the partial settlement. The remaining patent licensing dispute will be fully resolved through an arbitration process between the parties.

Ericsson is a leading contributor to 3GPP and to the development of global mobile standards for the benefit of consumers and enterprises everywhere. The value of Ericsson's patent portfolio of more than 60,000 granted patents is strengthened by our leading position as a 5G vendor, and annual investments of more than SEK 50 b in R&D. The company is confident of growing its IPR revenues with new 5G agreements and by expanding into other licensing areas long term.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-and-lenovo-settle-patent-litigation,c4130841

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4130841/3367512.pdf

Lenovo release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-and-lenovo-settle-patent-litigation-302419999.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.