On April 3rd, 2025, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.25-0225.

The document includes:

the 2024 Annual Financial Report

the Report on Corporate Governance; and

the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB's website.

Next key dates 2025

24 April after market closes Q1 2025 sales and financial data 20 May 2:30 p.m. Annual General Meeting 23 July after market closes H1 2025 sales and results 23 October after market closes 9M 2025 sales and financial data

World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.3bn in 2024 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.

