Regulatory News:
On April 3rd, 2025, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.25-0225.
The document includes:
- the 2024 Annual Financial Report
- the Report on Corporate Governance; and
- the Statutory Auditors' reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website
- in Groupe SEB's website publications
- on the AMF's website www.amf-france.org
The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB's website.
Next key dates 2025
24 April after market closes
Q1 2025 sales and financial data
20 May 2:30 p.m.
Annual General Meeting
23 July after market closes
H1 2025 sales and results
23 October after market closes
9M 2025 sales and financial data
World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.3bn in 2024 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.
Contacts:
Investor/Analyst Relations
Groupe SEB
Financial Communication and IR Dept
Raphaël Hoffstetter
Guillaume Baron
comfin@groupeseb.com
Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04
Media Relations
Groupe SEB
Corporate Communication Department
Cathy Pianon
Florence Candianides
Marie Leroy
presse@groupeseb.com
Tel. 33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03
Tel. 33 (0) 6 88 20 98 60
Tel. 33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
Claire Doligez
Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac
caroline.simon@image7.fr
cdoligez@image7.fr
isegonzac@image7.fr
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70