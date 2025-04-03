Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting 2025

Today, the Annual General Meeting of Novonesis (Novozymes A/S) was conducted.

The following resolutions were made:

Approval of the audited Annual Report for 2024

Approval of distribution of profit with payment of an ordinary dividend of DKK 4.20 (corresponding to approximately EUR 0.56) per A and B share. In addition to this year-end dividend, an interim dividend of DKK 2.00 (EUR ~0.27) was disbursed on September 3, 2024.

Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2024 (advisory vote)

Approval of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors for 2025

Re-election of Cornelis (Cees) de Jong as Chair of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Heine Dalsgaard as a member of the Board of Directors and election as new Vice Chair

Re-election of Lise Kaae, Kasim Kutay, Kevin Lane, Morten Otto Alexander Sommer, and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors

Election of Monila Kothari as a new member of the Board of Directors

Re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditors in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting

Approval to renew the authorizations to the Board of Directors to implement capital increases

Approval to renew the authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares

Approval of the authorization to the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividends





Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint members of its committees.

The Board of Directors, including its committees, is now composed as follows:

Cees (Cornelis) de Jong (Chair of the Board, chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee)

Heine Dalsgaard (Vice Chair of the Board and member of the Audit Committee)

Robert Nøddeskov Jensen (employee representative)

Lise Kaae (chair of the Audit Committee)

Monila Kothari (member of the Innovation Committee)

Kasim Kutay (member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)

Lars Bo Køppler (employee representative)

Kevin Lane (member of the Innovation Committee)

Preben Nielsen (employee representative and member of the Innovation Committee)

Frederikke Rose Spenner (employee representative)

Morten Otto Alexander Sommer (chair of the Innovation Committee)

Kim Stratton (member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)

For further information on the members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com