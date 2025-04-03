Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
WKN: 892800 | ISIN: FR0000131757 | Ticker-Symbol: ER7
03.04.2025 18:10 Uhr
Eramet SA: Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document including the integrated report

Finanznachrichten News

Paris, April 3rd, 2025, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document including the integrated report

Eramet announces the filing of its 2024 Universal Registration Document ("URD") with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, "AMF") today.

The document was submitted in European Single Electronic Format, in the Investors / Regulated Information section). Copies of this document are also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office located at: 10, boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France.

The 2024 URD includes the following documents:

  • 2024 annual financial report, including the Sustainability Report and the Vigilance Plan,
  • Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate governance,
  • Report on the Statutory auditors' fees,
  • Information on the share buyback program.

The URD also includes Eramet's 2024 integrated report, which constitutes its opening chapter. This report is also available in an ad-hoc version that can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website, section Investors/Integrated Report). Its purpose is to explain how the Group's activities contribute to the creation of financial and non-financial value for its stakeholders. It notably outlines Eramet's activities, strategy, and business model, as well as its CSR policy.

Calendar

24.04.2025: Publication of 2025 first-quarter turnover

26.05.2025: Shareholders' General Meeting

30.07.2025: Publication of 2025 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com (mailto:sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com)




PRESS CONTACT

Director of Communication

Laurent Cicolella

T. + 33 1 45 38 41 38

laurent.cicolella@eramet.com (mailto:laurent.cicolella@eramet.com)


Attachment

  • 2025 04 03 - Eramet - PR - Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration - EN VF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0ea31c66-6568-493a-95e0-7b6298e69355)

