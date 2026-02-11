Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892800 | ISIN: FR0000131757 | Ticker-Symbol: ER7
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 10:06
60,40 Euro
-5,03 % -3,20
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ERAMET SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERAMET SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,3560,5010:21
60,3560,5010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 08:48 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eramet SA: Eramet: reaction to the initial production and sales volumes granted by the Indonesian authorities to its joint-venture PT Weda Bay Nickel

Paris, February 11, 2026, 8:45am

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: reaction to the initial production and sales volumes granted by the Indonesian authorities to its joint-venture PT Weda Bay Nickel

Eramet informs the market that its joint-venture PT Weda Bay Nickel ("PT WBN") has received an initial notification from the Indonesian authorities to proceed with the submission of a Work Plan and Budget (RKAB) reflecting an annual production and sales (internal and external) volume of 12 Mwmt (vs an initial RKAB of 32 Mwmt granted for 2025 and revised upward to 42 Mwmt in July 2025).

PT WBN acknowledges the sensitive and complex production quota policy implemented by the Indonesian authorities to support the sustainable management of Indonesia's nickel industry and market balance, which has contributed to an increase in the nickel ore index since the beginning of the year.

PT WBN will now move forward with the preparation of this RKAB and assess with local authorities, its contractors, customers and other local stakeholders how to adjust its mining set up to minimize potential impacts on North Maluku's economy. While in parallel, as in 2025 and as permitted under Indonesian procedures, PT WBN intends to apply as early as possible for a revision of this production quota to a higher volume. This additional request will reflect the supply need from installed smelter and HPAL facilities located in IWIP industrial park, estimated above 100 Mwmt.

PT WBN remains committed to maintaining a constructive and ongoing dialogue with the Indonesian authorities, with the objective of securing production levels that are consistent with the long-term sustainability of operations and the continued positive impact of PT WBN for its employees, local communities and the wider regional economy of North Maluku.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com



PRESS CONTACT

Director of Group Communications

Laurent Cicolella

T. +33 1 45 38 41 38

laurent.cicolella@eramet.com

Media Relations Officer

Nedjma Amrani

T. +33 6 65 65 44 49

nedjma.amrani@eramet.com

-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.