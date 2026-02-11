Eramet SA: Eramet: reaction to the initial production and sales volumes granted by the Indonesian authorities to its joint-venture PT Weda Bay Nickel

Paris, February 11, 2026, 8:45am

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: reaction to the initial production and sales volumes granted by the Indonesian authorities to its joint-venture PT Weda Bay Nickel

Eramet informs the market that its joint-venture PT Weda Bay Nickel ("PT WBN") has received an initial notification from the Indonesian authorities to proceed with the submission of a Work Plan and Budget (RKAB) reflecting an annual production and sales (internal and external) volume of 12 Mwmt (vs an initial RKAB of 32 Mwmt granted for 2025 and revised upward to 42 Mwmt in July 2025).

PT WBN acknowledges the sensitive and complex production quota policy implemented by the Indonesian authorities to support the sustainable management of Indonesia's nickel industry and market balance, which has contributed to an increase in the nickel ore index since the beginning of the year.

PT WBN will now move forward with the preparation of this RKAB and assess with local authorities, its contractors, customers and other local stakeholders how to adjust its mining set up to minimize potential impacts on North Maluku's economy. While in parallel, as in 2025 and as permitted under Indonesian procedures, PT WBN intends to apply as early as possible for a revision of this production quota to a higher volume. This additional request will reflect the supply need from installed smelter and HPAL facilities located in IWIP industrial park, estimated above 100 Mwmt.

PT WBN remains committed to maintaining a constructive and ongoing dialogue with the Indonesian authorities, with the objective of securing production levels that are consistent with the long-term sustainability of operations and the continued positive impact of PT WBN for its employees, local communities and the wider regional economy of North Maluku.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com