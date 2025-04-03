New Prague, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD) announced today that it will be participating in the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Westin Grand Central in New York on April 9th and 10th, 2025.

Electromed, Inc. is scheduled to present on April 10, 2025 at 02:30 PM. Jim Cunniff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be representing the company.

Interested parties may register to access the live webcast of Mr. Cunniff's presentation by using the following link: https://ldinv15.sequireevents.com/

Event: LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 02:30 PM ET

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XV

The 2025 LD Micro Invitational XV will take place April 9th and 10th, 2025 at the Westin Grand Central in New York. Registration will begin at 2:00 PM ET on the 9th followed by keynotes. A happy hour will follow at the CBIZ Offices Rooftop. Presentations will run starting at 8:00 AM ET on the 10th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty at the Knickerbocker Hotel.

This two-day event will feature 50+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed is a profitable and growing medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells innovative High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) airway clearance products, primarily for use in the home setting. Our flagship product, the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, is a differentiated device designed for patient comfort and ease of use. We believe the domestic market for HFCWO devices is largely untapped, with fewer than 15% of the approximately 824,000 patients diagnosed with bronchiectasis in the US currently using this non-invasive therapy.

We employ an efficient direct-to-patient and provider model, through which we obtain patient referrals directly from clinicians, and take the administrative burden off patients and providers by managing the entire insurance claim, product delivery, and training processes on their behalf. In this way, we "Take the Pressure Off" of patients and providers, improving the quality of life for patients with compromised pulmonary function, reduce healthcare utilization and, in turn, enhance value for our shareholders.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com .

SOURCE: LD Micro