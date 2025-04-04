Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Nu E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (the "Company" or "Nu E") announces the have settled outstanding indebtedness of the Company in the aggregate amount of $275,000.00 (the "Debt"), pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with certain arm's length creditors (the "Creditors"). In settlement of the Debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of 833,333 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") to the Creditors at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for $175,000 of debt and $0.40 per Common Share for $100,000 of debt (the "Shares for Debt"). The Shares for Debt transaction is expected to close on April 10, 2025.

All Common Shares issued under the Shares for Debt are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Shares for Debt remain subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Nu E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

