Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NU E" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Meekison, CPA, NACD.DC, as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Meekison's appointment coincides with the successful close of the oversubscribed non-brokered private placement,.The Company is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 8, 2025, December 29, 2025, and January 21, 2026, it has closed the third and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 850,500 units in the capital of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of $102,060. The Company has raised total gross proceeds of $1,805,496 under the Offering. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Offering. Proceeds from the financing are being deployed to advance the Company's growing portfolio of renewable and hybrid power projects, strengthen internal capabilities, and support NU E's expansion across key markets aligned with accelerating demand from AI and digital infrastructure.

John Meekison brings more than 35 years of senior financial leadership experience, including over a decade advising and operating within the clean-technology and energy transition sectors. He has served as a career CFO to early-stage and mid-market companies, supporting scale-up execution, capital formation, and playing a central role in guiding companies through a period of rapid growth, including:

Expansion from approximately 12 to more than 200 employees

An uplisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Raising in excess of $100 million in growth capital

Earlier in his career, Mr. Meekison spent 15 years in investment banking, executing mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions across Canada, the United States, and Europe. In 2023, he was recognized as Arizona CFO of the Year by the Financial Executives Institute .

Strategic Importance of the Appointment

The appointment of Mr. Meekison represents a deliberate step in NU E's strategy to:

Strengthen institutional-grade financial reporting, controls, and governance

Support the Company's expanding portfolio of hybrid power, energy storage, and digital infrastructure initiatives

Position NU E for larger pools of capital, broader investor participation, and potential future market-structure upgrades, including uplisting opportunities

"John's experience scaling public companies, navigating uplisting processes, and managing complex capital structures is directly aligned with where NU E is headed," said Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of NU E Power Corp. "As we transition from early-stage development into a more advanced, institutional phase of growth, John's leadership strengthens our ability to execute, communicate clearly with the market, and build long-term shareholder value."

NU E. also announces that John Newman has departed the Company, and the Board wishes to thank him for his contributions. The Company has implemented a structured transition process to ensure continuity across finance, accounting, and capital markets activities, including oversight of near-term financing matters and regulatory obligations.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E is a multi-stage power developer that converts land and grid access into institutional-grade energy assets. NU E develops next-generation power sites for the digital and global power economies. Combining renewables, grid, gas, nuclear and battery storage - NU E delivers scalable, reliable, and optimized energy sites across the world.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company's expectations regarding its industry trends and overall market growth; the Company's growth strategies; to the Company's future business plans, strategies and operations; and the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing, that the Company's current good relationships with its service providers and other third parties will be maintained, and government subsidies and funding for renewable energy will continue as currently contemplated. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282640

Source: Nu E Corp.