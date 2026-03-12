Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NU E" or the "Company") announces it entered into an agreement (the "Rescission Agreement") effective March 6, 2026 with Redhill Capital Corp. ("Redhill") to rescind and unwind the acquisition of Blu Dot Systems Inc. ("Blu Dot") that was completed on October 10, 2025 (the "Acquisition").

Summary of the Rescission Agreement

The Rescission Agreement stipulates that NU E and Redhill (the "Parties") shall unwind the transactions related to the Acquisition such that the Parties shall be restored to their respective positions as they existed prior to the Acquisition. The unwind involves, among other things, the following:

the cancellation of the 29,500,000 common shares in NU E (the " Consideration Shares ") originally issued to the shareholders of Blu Dot prior to the Acquisition (the " Blu Dot Shareholders ") removing the Consideration Shares from the Company's issued and outstanding share capital;

the cancellation of the Class A Common Voting Shares of Blu Dot (the " Blu Dot Shares ") originally issued to NU E in relation to the Acquisition and the concurrent issuance by Blu Dot to the Blu Dot Shareholders of such number of Blu Dot Shares as is necessary to restore the Blu Dot Shareholders to the position they held immediately prior to the Acquisition; and

Redhill and the Blu Dot Shareholders assume all liabilities of Blu Dot, with indemnification protections for NU E.

A copy of the Rescission Agreement will be posted under NU E's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Parties have mutually determined that unwinding the Acquisition is in their respective best interests. As of the date hereof, the Parties remain at arm's length. No fees, penalties, or other compensation were payable by any Party in connection with the Rescission Agreement, other than amounts payable between NU E and Blu Dot incurred in the ordinary course of business relating to the settlement of intercompany items arising from the Acquisition.

Board Changes

The Company would like to announce that Mandy Cummings (née Adamowski) and Devon Sandford resigned from the Board of Directors of NU E (the "Board"), effective February 10, 2026 and February 18, 2026, respectively. The Board thanks them for their contributions during their tenure.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E is a multi-stage power developer that converts land and grid access into institutional-grade energy assets. NU E develops next-generation power sites for the digital and global power economies. Combining renewables, grid, gas, nuclear and battery storage, NU E delivers scalable, reliable, and optimized energy sites across the world.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations regarding the future; the evolution of NU E's business model toward a merchant banking-focused energy company; the Company's ability to streamline its corporate structure and refocus resources following the rescission; the Company's continued pursuit of power development opportunities; and management's belief that the rescission is in the best interests of the Company. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. These assumptions include: the Company's ability to execute its business strategy following the rescission; the absence of disputes arising from the Rescission Agreement; and the absence of any material adverse change or unforeseen legal or regulatory impediments affecting the Company's operations.

The Company is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. Such factors include, among other things: disputes may arise regarding the interpretation or performance of the Rescission Agreement; the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of the rescission or its corporate restructuring; the Company may face challenges in executing its business strategy; and other risks that are customary to transactions of this nature. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287688

Source: Nu E Corp.