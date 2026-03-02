Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NU E" or the "Company") today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of a VP Strategic Finance & Investor Relations, as well as VP Origination & Operations. These appointments will support NU E in the scaling and delivery of a global portfolio of energy infrastructure assets. The company is working to rapidly advance, structure and grow its pipeline of purpose-built projects serving utility networks, compute-intensive applications, AI infrastructure, and hyperscale power loads across North America and Asia.

This continued expansion of senior leadership reflects NU E's focus on both incubating world class operational and capital markets expertise, and to delivering accretive, scaleable, and repeatable opportunity origination. This capital flywheel model will be supported by disciplined development execution, portfolio management, deal making and long-term asset stewardship across multiple power market environments.

Mr. Roman Fontes Appointed Vice President, Origination & Operations

Mr. Roman Fontes has been appointed Vice President, Origination & Operations, where he will lead NU E's project sourcing, structuring, and early-stage development activities, as well as support execution and operational readiness across priority markets in North America and Asia. Mr. Fontes brings senior-level experience in energy infrastructure development, project finance, and regulatory engagement. He has led origination and financing for large-scale power generation and transmission projects across multiple jurisdictions, including prior roles advising and executing utility-scale infrastructure investments and government-backed transmission programs. His background spans thermal generation, renewables, and grid infrastructure, with deep exposure to regulatory processes and cross-border project development.

Mr. Arshia Noori Appointed Vice President, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations

Mr. Arshia Noori has been appointed Vice President, where he will lead NU E's financial strategy, investor communications, and capital markets engagement as the Company scales its diversified portfolio of purpose-built energy assets. Mr. Noori brings 15 years of experience across institutional equity research, private credit, and executive leadership in growth-stage ventures. His background includes published research coverage of publicly listed energy companies at a Big Five Canadian bank, advising on capital allocation and valuation strategy, and leading capital raising and strategic finance initiatives for emerging platforms. He has held senior executive roles supporting growth, financing strategy, and investor engagement across technology and energy-adjacent businesses.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E is a multi-stage power developer that converts land and grid access into institutional-grade energy assets. NU E develops next-generation power sites for the digital and global power economies. Combining renewables, grid, gas, nuclear and battery storage, NU E delivers scalable, reliable, and optimized energy sites across the world.

Source: Nu E Corp.