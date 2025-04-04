Anzeige
Freitag, 04.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404
Tradegate
04.04.25
08:33 Uhr
27,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,30027,40008:55
0,0000,00008:55
Dow Jones News
04.04.2025 07:33 Uhr
Aperam S.A.: Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 
04-Apr-2025 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 
 
Luxembourg April 4, 2025 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General 
Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting"), which will be held on Tuesday 6 May 2025 at 10:30 hours at Luxembourg 
time at 24-26, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg. 
 
The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date 
of 22 April 2025 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time. 
The convening notice, the annual report 2024, the voting forms, the Long-Term Incentive Plan presentation and all other 
meeting documentation will be available on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Equity investors" > 
"Annual General Meeting" > "6 May 2025 - General Meetings of Shareholders". 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading 
value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 
 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, 
Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low 
carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. 
With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a 
global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, 
Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular 
economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteelT certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, 
and governance (ESG) performance. 
 
In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contact 
 
Company Secretary / Delphine Feraud-Valendru: aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2111554 04-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2111554&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
