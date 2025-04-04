Das Instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.04.2025The instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.04.2025Das Instrument I5P AU000000IPL1 INCITEC PIVOT EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2025The instrument I5P AU000000IPL1 INCITEC PIVOT EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2025Das Instrument SBA3 XS2472334585 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2072 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.04.2025The instrument SBA3 XS2472334585 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2072 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.04.2025