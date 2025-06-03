Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
WKN: A41BED | ISIN: SE0024173637 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL0
Frankfurt
03.06.25 | 08:01
0,357 Euro
-0,06 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 09:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biomarker Data from Alligator Bioscience's OPTIMIZE-1 Trial Presented at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today announced that biomarker data from its OPTIMIZE-1 clinical trial were presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

OPTIMIZE-1 is a Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating mitazalimab in combination with mFOLFIRINOX in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC). The study has demonstrated strong clinical outcomes to date, including a ~30% survival rate at 24 months and a median overall survival of 14.9 months.

The biomarker analyses highlighted mitazalimab's immunological mechanism of action, with immune activation in responding patients and gene signatures associated with clinical benefit and improved survival. These results support continued development of mitazalimab, including a planned confirmatory trial in mPDAC.

"ASCO continues to be a cornerstone event for clinical oncology, and it was a privilege to share our OPTIMIZE-1 data with the international community," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "The high level of engagement and many productive meetings we've had during the conference further validate the growing interest in mitazalimab and its potential in pancreatic cancer."

The presentation poster is available on Alligator's website . Alligator's participation at ASCO is part of its broader commitment to scientific collaboration and strategic business development.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CEST on 3 June 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab, is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

Attachments

Biomarker data from Alligator Bioscience's OPTIMIZE-1 trial presented at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biomarker-data-from-alligator-bioscience%e2%80%99s-optimize-1-trial-presented-at-asco-2025-an-1034860

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
