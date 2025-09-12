Anzeige
Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A41BED | ISIN: SE0024173637 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL0
Frankfurt
12.09.25 | 08:02
0,340 Euro
-0,06 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Alligator Bioscience: Alligator to Present New Preclinical Results on ATOR-4066 at CICON25

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, announced that new preclinical results on its bispecific antibody ATOR-4066 will be presented today at the 9th International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON25), jointly organized in Utrecht, by the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the European Network for Cancer Immunotherapy (ENCI), and other leading partners. The poster presentation (Poster #253) will take place during Poster Session B, from 12:00-15:00 CEST.

Summary of results
ATOR-4066 is a bispecific antibody designed to activate the immune system against CEACAM5-positive cancers, such as colorectal and gastric cancer. The new preclinical data, in the presentation " ATOR-4066, a Neo-X-Prime bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and CEACAM5, induces strong myeloid and T cell dependent tumor immunity and synergizes with PD-1 blockade ," show that ATOR-4066 strongly stimulates both myeloid cells and T cells inside tumors, leading to powerful and durable anti-tumor effects. In preclinical models, ATOR-4066 eliminated established tumors, showed limited immune activation outside the tumor, and demonstrated enhanced efficacy in combination with PD-1 blockade. These findings provide strong support for advancing ATOR-4066 into further development.

"We are excited to present these new preclinical findings demonstrating that ATOR-4066 triggers potent, dual-acting immune responses that translate into strong anti-tumor activity," said Peter Ellmark, CSO at Alligator Bioscience . "ATOR-4066 represents the next step in our mission to develop best-in-class CD40-based therapies and builds directly on the promising clinical progress made with mitazalimab. The data to be presented at CICON25 support the continued development of ATOR-4066 as a differentiated bispecific candidate with potential to transform treatment outcomes in solid tumors."

The poster will be made available on Alligator's website , following the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CEST on 12 September 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

Attachments

Alligator to present new preclinical results on ATOR-4066 at CICON25

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-to-present-new-preclinical-results-on-ator-4066-at-cicon25-1072153

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
