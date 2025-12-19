Alligator Bioscience announces preliminary outcome in rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE.

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) - The Board of Directors of Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator Bioscience" or the "Company"), today announces the preliminary outcome of the rights issue of units that was announced on 22 October 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The preliminary outcome indicates that the Rights Issue has been subscribed to approximately 64.8 percent with and without exercise of unit rights, of which approximately 61.2 percent were subscribed for by exercise of unit rights and approximately 3.6 percent were subscribed for without exercise of unit rights. The preliminary outcome thus indicates that guarantee commitments will be utilized with approximately 9.1 percent of the Rights Issue. Based on the preliminary outcome, Alligator Bioscience will initially receive approximately SEK 91 million from the Rights Issue before issue costs, repayment of bridge loans and repayment of part of the outstanding loan to Fenja Capital II A/S.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 18 December 2025. The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 306,695,704 units whereof each unit consists of two (2) ordinary shares and one (1) warrant series TO 14. The preliminary outcome indicates that subscriptions with and without exercise of unit rights amount to a total of 198,725,144 units, corresponding to approximately 64.8 percent of the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue is thus subscribed below the guaranteed level and guarantee commitments will need to be utilized with approximately 9.1 percent of the Rights Issue, corresponding to a total of 28,041,513 units.

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-19 12:30 CET.

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

