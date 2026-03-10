Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: A41BED | ISIN: SE0024173637
10.03.26
10.03.2026 13:50 Uhr
Alligator Bioscience Strengthens Intellectual Property Protection for Bispecific Antibody Platform

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent covering Alligator's proprietary bispecific antibody format. The granted patent provides protection for the structural design of tetravalent bispecific antibodies capable of dual antigen binding.

The patent covers a versatile antibody architecture designed to enable stable and efficient assembly of bispecific antibodies, including configurations targeting immune modulators and tumor-associated antigens. This platform is intended to support the development of next-generation immunotherapies across a range of oncology indications and combination strategies.

The bispecific antibody format covered by the patent underpins multiple programs within Alligator's research platform and has already demonstrated external validation. In September 2025, Alligator entered into an evaluation and option agreement covering the RUBY antibody format, highlighting the commercial and strategic interest in Alligator's antibody engineering capabilities.

"This patent grant strengthens the intellectual property foundation around our bispecific antibody platform and highlights the value of our technology beyond mitazalimab," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "It supports our strategy to build long-term value through our innovative antibody formats, both within our own pipeline and through partnerships, as exemplified by the RUBY agreement."

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:30 p.m. CET on 10 March 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-bioscience-strengthens-intellectual-property-protection-for-bispecific-anti-1145633

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
