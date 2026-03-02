Alligator Bioscience comments on Henlius dosing first patient in Phase 2/3 breast cancer study of HLX22

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today comments on the announcement by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of HLX22 in combination with HLX87 (an antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2) as a first-line treatment in patients with HER2-positive recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. The trial (NCT07294508) is conducted in Mainland China.

HLX22 is an innovative anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody that has been granted orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and EU for gastric cancer and is being developed by Henlius under a license from AbClon, Inc., following a discovery collaboration which grants Alligator the right to participate in potential future revenues.

"We are encouraged that Henlius continues to advance the development of HLX22 on a broad front across multiple indications," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience . "Conducting several clinical trials in parallel, including this Phase 2/3 study in breast cancer, demonstrates a clear strategic commitment and strong confidence in the molecule's clinical and commercial potential. This further reinforces our view of the program's long-term value."

Under the terms of Alligator's agreement with AbClon, Alligator is entitled to 35% of AbClon's revenue from its sublicense to Henlius, including potential milestone payments and royalty revenues, which, if HLX22 is successfully developed and approved, could represent a meaningful long-term revenue opportunity for Alligator.

