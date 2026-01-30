Anzeige
Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Alligator Bioscience AB

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) - During January 2026, the number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator Bioscience") has increased as a result of the rights issue of units which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 22 October 2025 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 25 November 2025, as well as the directed issue of units to guarantors in the rights issue resolved by the Board of Directors on 7 January 2026, pursuant to the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting on 25 November 2025.

As of 30 January 2026, the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience amounts to 534,516,986, whereof all outstanding shares are ordinary shares with one vote each.

For further information, please contact:
Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-01-30 15:00 CET.

Attachments

Change in number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-alligator-bioscience-ab-1131977

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
