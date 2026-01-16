At the request of Alligator Bioscience AB, equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 19 January 2026.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
|Security name:
|Alligator Bioscience 2026 TO14
|Short name:
|ATORX TO 14
|ISIN code:
|SE0027098377
|Orderbook ID:
|459362
|Terms:
|Each warrant TO 14 entitles the holder to subscribe for one new ordinary share at a price equal to 70 per cent of the VWAP of the Company's ordinary share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 10-27 February 2026, however not below the quota value nor above SEK 0.25. Subscription may be made during the period 5-19 March 2026.
|Subscription period:
|2026-03-05 - 2026-03-19
|Last trading day:
|2026-03-17
