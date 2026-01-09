Alligator Bioscience to present new OPTIMIZE-1 data on mitazalimab at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that new data from its Phase 1b/2 OPTIMIZE-1 study evaluating mitazalimab in combination with mFOLFIRINOX in previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) will be presented at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) in San Francisco, CA, taking place 8-11 January 2026.

The presentation will highlight new analyses from OPTIMIZE-1 further characterizing the clinical benefit observed with mitazalimab plus standard chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer. The data support Alligator's continued preparations for mitazalimab's pivotal development and reinforce the scientific and clinical rationale for CD40 agonism as an immunotherapy approach in this hard-to-treat disease.

Presentation details

Title: CD40 agonist mitazalimab + mFOLFIRINOX (mFFX) in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC): Final efficacy analysis of the OPTIMIZE-1 study.

Abstract number: 708

Session/Time: Friday, 9 January 2026, 11:30 - 1:00 pm PST; poster board J4

Presenter: Teresa Macarulla, Dept. of Medical Oncology, Vall d'Hebrón University Hospital, Vall d'Hebrón Institute of Oncology (VHIO), Barcelona, Spain

"The OPTIMIZE-1 program continues to deliver compelling data supporting the potential of mitazalimab in metastatic pancreatic cancer," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience . "ASCO GI is one of the most important meetings for gastrointestinal oncology, bringing together leading clinicians and decision-makers in the field. We look forward to sharing these new analyses and to discuss the continued development of mitazalimab with key opinion leaders and clinical advisors."

The accepted abstract is available at https://www.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/255625.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CET on 9 January 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience to present new OPTIMIZE-1 data on mitazalimab at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2026

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-bioscience-to-present-new-optimize-1-data-on-mitazalimab-at-asco-gastrointe-1125943