Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
04.04.25
11:02 Uhr
2,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8403,02012:12
Dow Jones News
04.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 3 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            265.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            247.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            255.7174p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,063,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,983,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 255.7174

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1306               262.40      08:18:53          00074602725TRLO0      XLON 
623                265.20      08:24:42          00074603016TRLO0      XLON 
688                265.20      08:24:42          00074603017TRLO0      XLON 
483                265.60      08:31:22          00074603340TRLO0      XLON 
831                265.60      08:31:22          00074603341TRLO0      XLON 
1371               265.00      08:38:20          00074603616TRLO0      XLON 
486                263.80      08:49:20          00074604015TRLO0      XLON 
766                263.80      08:49:20          00074604016TRLO0      XLON 
1290               263.00      08:56:14          00074604144TRLO0      XLON 
252                263.00      09:09:32          00074604720TRLO0      XLON 
1012               263.00      09:09:32          00074604721TRLO0      XLON 
161                263.00      09:20:31          00074605106TRLO0      XLON 
1188               263.00      09:20:31          00074605107TRLO0      XLON 
1000               262.40      09:21:02          00074605138TRLO0      XLON 
221                262.40      09:21:02          00074605139TRLO0      XLON 
951                262.40      09:21:02          00074605140TRLO0      XLON 
385                262.40      09:21:02          00074605141TRLO0      XLON 
1213               262.00      09:24:42          00074605258TRLO0      XLON 
1309               263.00      09:35:31          00074605790TRLO0      XLON 
307                263.00      09:35:31          00074605791TRLO0      XLON 
1293               263.00      09:36:03          00074605838TRLO0      XLON 
491                263.00      09:36:03          00074605839TRLO0      XLON 
831                263.00      09:40:08          00074606222TRLO0      XLON 
583                263.00      09:40:08          00074606223TRLO0      XLON 
1286               263.20      09:40:08          00074606224TRLO0      XLON 
436                263.20      09:40:08          00074606225TRLO0      XLON 
1357               263.00      09:52:51          00074606590TRLO0      XLON 
400                263.00      09:52:51          00074606591TRLO0      XLON 
329                263.00      09:52:51          00074606592TRLO0      XLON 
267                263.00      09:52:51          00074606593TRLO0      XLON 
599                263.00      09:54:16          00074606683TRLO0      XLON 
589                263.00      09:54:16          00074606684TRLO0      XLON 
1372               257.20      11:39:28          00074610862TRLO0      XLON 
1287               255.80      11:52:04          00074611347TRLO0      XLON 
1347               255.80      12:10:55          00074612094TRLO0      XLON 
1389               255.80      12:22:07          00074612520TRLO0      XLON 
379                255.20      12:24:52          00074612562TRLO0      XLON 
1003               255.20      12:24:52          00074612563TRLO0      XLON 
1213               254.60      12:54:32          00074613721TRLO0      XLON 
349                255.20      13:00:00          00074613909TRLO0      XLON 
497                255.20      13:00:00          00074613910TRLO0      XLON 
435                255.20      13:00:00          00074613911TRLO0      XLON 
397                256.60      13:18:12          00074614438TRLO0      XLON 
167                256.60      13:18:12          00074614439TRLO0      XLON 
350                256.60      13:18:12          00074614440TRLO0      XLON 
53                256.20      13:19:27          00074614540TRLO0      XLON 
1404               256.20      13:20:41          00074614641TRLO0      XLON 
1235               255.40      13:29:52          00074614929TRLO0      XLON 
387                254.80      13:39:57          00074615274TRLO0      XLON 
453                254.80      13:39:57          00074615275TRLO0      XLON 
440                254.80      13:39:57          00074615276TRLO0      XLON 
187                254.80      13:39:57          00074615277TRLO0      XLON 
1258               253.60      13:42:31          00074615346TRLO0      XLON 
1266               253.80      13:42:31          00074615347TRLO0      XLON 
1214               250.60      14:01:58          00074616265TRLO0      XLON 
700                251.40      14:16:20          00074616922TRLO0      XLON 
194                251.40      14:16:20          00074616923TRLO0      XLON 
1374               250.40      14:21:28          00074617065TRLO0      XLON 
163                250.40      14:29:37          00074617380TRLO0      XLON 
1258               250.40      14:29:37          00074617381TRLO0      XLON 
1314               250.00      14:36:31          00074617919TRLO0      XLON 
337                249.40      14:38:32          00074617998TRLO0      XLON 
139                250.00      14:43:48          00074618170TRLO0      XLON 
1144               250.00      14:43:48          00074618171TRLO0      XLON 
1382               250.00      14:54:48          00074618636TRLO0      XLON 
488                250.00      14:56:31          00074618782TRLO0      XLON 
752                250.00      14:56:31          00074618783TRLO0      XLON 
1218               250.60      15:09:12          00074619315TRLO0      XLON 
1422               250.40      15:09:45          00074619351TRLO0      XLON 
500                249.00      15:20:17          00074619786TRLO0      XLON 
943                249.00      15:20:17          00074619787TRLO0      XLON 
1348               248.20      15:21:45          00074619834TRLO0      XLON 
1373               249.60      15:29:42          00074620055TRLO0      XLON 
1204               249.60      15:35:06          00074620325TRLO0      XLON 
1256               249.00      15:37:56          00074620466TRLO0      XLON 
43                249.40      15:42:56          00074620625TRLO0      XLON 
1409               249.40      15:42:56          00074620626TRLO0      XLON 
1286               248.00      15:53:34          00074621449TRLO0      XLON 
1348               248.00      15:58:04          00074621718TRLO0      XLON 
40                248.00      15:58:04          00074621719TRLO0      XLON 
1228               247.60      16:02:12          00074622055TRLO0      XLON 
119                248.00      16:11:52          00074622720TRLO0      XLON 
647                248.80      16:16:43          00074623067TRLO0      XLON 
200                249.40      16:17:08          00074623104TRLO0      XLON 
500                249.40      16:17:08          00074623105TRLO0      XLON 
500                249.40      16:17:08          00074623106TRLO0      XLON 
120                249.40      16:17:08          00074623107TRLO0      XLON 
200                249.40      16:17:28          00074623138TRLO0      XLON 
373                249.80      16:19:30          00074623297TRLO0      XLON 
1092               249.80      16:19:30          00074623298TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 381131 
EQS News ID:  2111618 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2111618&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.