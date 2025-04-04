TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, TYT.L) late Thursday announced the launch of its GR86 Yuzu Edition for the year 2026. A limited production of 860 Yuzu Editions will be available for the North American market next year.The company said that the GR86 will be available at Toyota dealerships from the fall of 2025. Pricing and further specifications will be released later during the year, Toyota added.The company said that the latest Toyota GR86 will be offered in three trims, namely, GR86, GR86 Premium, and GR86 Yuzu Edition. All models have a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder boxer engine producing 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft of torque, with a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission, Toyota added.In addition, the GR86 Premium Special Edition will include 18-inch matte-black wheels and black accents on the exterior. Inside, the Edition will showcase a black interior with bold yellow accents, including black Ultrasuede sport seats with yellow perforations, yellow stitching on the steering wheel, parking brake handle, and door trim.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX