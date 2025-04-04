Amber Grid Board has appointed Nemunas Biknius as the CEO of the Company for the new term

AB Amber Grid, Legal entity code: 303090867, Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania

On April 3, 2025, the Amber Grid Board, having evaluated the candidates selected by the external recruitment agency and the EPSO-G Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the recommendations provided, considered in detail the 6 strongest candidates, from which it appointed Nemunas Biknius as the CEO. The CEO of Amber Grid has been appointed for a five-year term.

N. Biknius has been managing the company since April 2020, having previously been managing the company on an interim basis for almost half a year. Previously, N. Biknius worked as the Head of Strategy and Development at EPSO-G, a shareholder of Amber Grid.

