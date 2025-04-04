Anzeige
Freitag, 04.04.2025
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
WKN: A1W10J | ISIN: LT0000128696 | Ticker-Symbol: AMH
Frankfurt
04.04.25
08:05 Uhr
1,170 Euro
+0,050
+4,46 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2025 09:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Amber Grid Board has appointed Nemunas Biknius as the CEO of the Company for the new term

Finanznachrichten News

AB Amber Grid, Legal entity code: 303090867, Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania

On April 3, 2025, the Amber Grid Board, having evaluated the candidates selected by the external recruitment agency and the EPSO-G Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the recommendations provided, considered in detail the 6 strongest candidates, from which it appointed Nemunas Biknius as the CEO. The CEO of Amber Grid has been appointed for a five-year term.

N. Biknius has been managing the company since April 2020, having previously been managing the company on an interim basis for almost half a year. Previously, N. Biknius worked as the Head of Strategy and Development at EPSO-G, a shareholder of Amber Grid.

More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt


