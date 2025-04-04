The manufacturer has expanded its Ecodan R290 heat pump series with three new products. The systems use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and can purportedly deliver flow temperatures of up to 75 C. Japanese electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company Mitsubishi Electric announced it expanded its Ecodan R290 heat pump series with three new 8. 5 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW models. "The new Ecodan models deliver flow temperatures of up to 75 C, making them ideal for properties that cannot undergo extensive fabric upgrades or insulation improvements," the company said, noting that the new ...

