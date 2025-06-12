Compact, high-efficiency module will enhance installation ease and power efficiency

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed a world's firstcompact 7GHz band gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier module (PAM) with the world's highest power efficiency, which is expected to enhance the ease of installation as well as the power efficiency of 5G-Advanced base stations and thereby support the transition to 6G. Mitsubishi Electric successfully verified its new PAM's performance in a demonstration using 5G-Advanced communication signals for the first time in the world.

Mitsubishi Electric developed its 7GHz GaN PAM using proprietary matching-circuit technology and high-performance GaN transistors. The compact module measures only 12.0mm x 8.0mm (prototype) thanks to the high-density mounting of components, which will enhance the installation efficiency of 5G-Advanced base stations. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric will continue research and development aimed at the practical application of the PAM in 5G-Advanced base stations.

Technical details will be presented at the IEEE International Microwave Symposium 2025, which will be held June 15-20 in San Francisco, CA, USA. In addition, a joint live demonstration with Wupatec will be conducted at the event's exhibition venue.

