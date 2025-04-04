WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After President Donald Trump announced new reciprocal trade tariffs, support continues to roll in from across industries and from Opposition quarters.The support is bipartisan, with Democrat Rep. Jared Golden lauding the America First Reciprocal Trade Plan: 'I'm pleased the president is building his tariff agenda on the foundation of a universal 10 percent tariff like the one I proposed in the BUILT USA Act. This ring fence around the American economy is a good start to erasing our unsustainable trade deficits. I'm eager to work with the president to fix the broken 'free trade' system that made multinational corporations rich but ruined manufacturing communities across the country.'House Speaker Mike Johnson said, 'These tariffs restore fair and reciprocal trade and level the playing field for American workers and innovators'.Coalition for a Prosperous America Chairman Zach Mottl said a permanent, universal baseline tariff resets the global trade environment and finally addresses the destructive legacy of decades of misguided free-trade policies.National Cattlemen's Beef Association Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said, 'For too long, America's family farmers and ranchers have been mistreated by certain trading partners around the world. President Trump is taking action to address numerous trade barriers that prevent consumers overseas from enjoying high-quality, wholesome American beef.'Steel Manufacturers Association President Philip K. Bell said that since the revised tariffs took effect, Hyundai Steel announced a $5.8 billion steel mill in Louisiana, demonstrating that the tariffs are working to bring more steel investments and production to the United States. 'The domestic steel market is stronger when other nations are forced to compete on a level playing field.'This trade reset is a necessary step in the right direction, according to Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul.'The new policies announced by President Trump today confirm the end of the disastrous WTO era and lay the groundwork for a new set of arrangements in the international economy that prioritize the national interest and the flourishing of the nation's working families,' said American Compass Chief Economist Oren Cass.National Council of Textile Organizations CEO Kim Glas commended President Trump and his administration on their tariff reciprocity plan to finally begin rebalancing America's trade positioning in markets at home and abroad.Southern Shrimp Alliance Executive Director John Williams thanked the Trump Administration's actions, saying, 'It will preserve American jobs, food security, and our commitment to ethical production.'The American Petroleum Institute welcomed Trump's decision to exclude oil and natural gas from new tariffs, underscoring the complexity of integrated global energy markets and the importance of America's role as a net energy exporter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX