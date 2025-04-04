WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell further from recent record highs on Friday despite a number of positive catalysts.Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $3,092.92 per ounce in early European trade after hitting a record high in early April. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $3,114.31.Selling pressure in gold could be primarily due to profit booking after a significant run over the last 12 months. Bullion is up nearly 35 percent over the last year.The recent surge was driven by tariff concerns, geopolitical risks, declining U.S. dollar, and growing inflation forecasts.According to UBS, the latest tariff measures unveiled by U.S. President Trump may knock down U.S. economic growth by 2 percentage points this year and raise inflation close to 5 percent.A U.S.-based analyst from Morningstar has forecast a 38 percent decline in gold prices in the coming years, despite an uncertain economic environment.On the contrary, some financial institutions remain optimistic about bullion's future. Bank of America has predicted that gold could rise to $3,500 per ounce in the next two years. Goldman Sachs expects a year-end price of $3,300 per ounce.As growth worries mount, there is now increased speculation that the Federal Reserve could accelerate interest rates to make it easier for U.S. companies and households to borrow and spend.The release of the monthly U.S. jobs report as well as remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may influence trading later in the day.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX