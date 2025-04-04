VBG GROUP AB: VBG Group acquires Ledson Lights AB

VBG Group have today, April 4th, 2025, through its division Truck & Trailer Equipment acquired and taken possession of all shares in the Swedish company Ledson Lights AB. The company employs about 30 people and has a turnover of 100 MSEK.

The purchase price amounts to 40 MSEK on a cash and debt free basis. An additional purchase price of up to 60 MSEK may be added, based on the outcome of average EBITA for the financial years 2025-2027.

The acquisition is expected to have a limited impact on VBG Group's results for 2025.

Ledson Lights AB specializes in solutions for modern and sustainable vehicle lighting for several various types of vehicles, both in B2B and B2C. The company manufactures, markets and sells its products under its own brand name Ledson. Approximately 60 percent of sales occur in the Swedish market with the remainder in about 15 other European countries. The company is located in Åstorp, Sweden.

- The acquisition of Ledson Lights AB strengthens Truck & Trailer Equipment's product portfolio. With the company's vehicle lighting products, we expand with a new product category in accessories and aftermarket. Our combined product offering and extensive sales network we also strengthen our position in several customer segments, says Ola Hermansson, division CEO of Truck & Trailer Equipment.

Ledson Lights AB was founded by Magnus Henriksson in 2004, under the then name Diodhuset AB.

- It has been a fantastic journey to build Ledson Lights into the company it is today. Handing over the baton to VBG Group feels like a natural and strategic step to ensure continued growth and development, says Magnus Henriksson, former owner of Ledson Lights AB.

- The acquisition of Ledson Lights AB aligns with our strategy to grow VBG Group as an industrial group, and contributes to us living up to our mission - to create a safer society, concludes VBG Group President and CEO, Anders Erkén.

Contact

Anders Erkén

President & CEO VBG Group

Telephone: +46 521 27 77 88

E-mail: anders.erken@vbggroup.com

About Us

VBG Group AB (publ), domiciled in Vänersborg, is the Parent company of an international engineering Group with wholly owned companies in Europe, North America, Brazil, South Africa, India, Australia and China. The Group's operations are divided into three divisions - Truck & Trailer Equipment, Mobile Thermal Solutions and Ringfeder Power Transmission - with products that are marketed under strong, well-known brands. VBG Group AB's Series B share was introduced on the stock exchange in 1987 and is listed today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap list.

This information is information that VBG Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-04 11:00 CEST.

Image Attachments

LedsonLightsAB