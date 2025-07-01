VBG GROUP AB: VBG Group acquires M.A.T. Malmedie Antriebstechnik GmbH

VBG Group has today, July 1, 2025, through its division Ringfeder Power Transmission GmbH, acquired all shares in the German company M.A.T. Malmedie Antriebstechnik GmbH. The company has a turnover of 165 MSEK and employs approximately 50 employees.

The purchase price amounts to 175 MSEK on a cash and debt free basis. An additional purchase price of up to 115 MSEK may be added, based on the outcome of average EBITDA for the financial years 2025-2026.

Malmedie is one of the worldwide leading manufacturers of specialized mechanical coupling technology and Snag Overload Systems (SOS) for industrial applications. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a wide range of coupling products and coupling solutions for advanced applications, primarily for the steel industry, crane industry, mining industry and general heavy equipment applications.

- Malmedie adds a strong strategic value and important market expertise to Ringfeder Power Transmission. This acquisition enables long-term synergies both in our customer base and product portfolio, significantly strengthening our market position - particularly within the steel and crane segments, says Thomas Moka Division Manager at Ringfeder Power Transmission.

Malmedie was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Solingen, Germany, has a sales office in Allentown, U.S. as well as a broad sales network across Asia, Europe, North and South America.

- After more than two decades of my ownership, Ringfeder Power Transmission as successor ensures stability, is a guarantor of our corporate culture and continues to develop and strengthen the company in the long term, says Dr. Rahim Gross, owner of M.A.T. Malmedie Antriebstechnik GmbH.

- The acquisition of M.A.T Malmedie Antriebstechnik makes a strategically important milestone in our ambition to grow as an industrial group. It strengthens our global presence and customer offering in full alignment with our growth strategy, while also creating new business opportunities across other parts of our product portfolio, concludes VBG Group President and CEO, Anders Erkén.

Anders Erkén

President & CEO VBG Group

Telephone: +46 521 27 77 88

E-mail: anders.erken@vbggroup.com

