4basebio Plc - Director Dealing

4 April 2025

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

Cambridge, UK, 4 April 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces that it was informed by Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of the Company, that on 2 April 2025 he made the following purchases in ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through the market, on behalf of his three children.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director / PCA Number of Ordinary Shares Acquired Purchase Price (p) Shareholding Following Acquisition Shareholding Following Acquisition as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital Heikki Lanckriet* 2,400 1,205 1,117,688 7.21%

*Refers to Heikki Lanckriet and persons closely associated with him.

The 2,400 additional shares purchased represent approximately 0.02 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,496,393 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO +44 (0)1223 967 943 Nominated Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Joint Broker RBC Capital Markets Rupert Walford / Max Avison / Kathryn Deegan +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Joint Broker Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them