4basebio Plc - Director Dealing
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04
4 April 2025
4basebio PLC
("4basebio" or the "Company")
Director Dealing
Cambridge, UK, 4 April 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces that it was informed by Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of the Company, that on 2 April 2025 he made the following purchases in ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through the market, on behalf of his three children.
Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
|Director / PCA
|Number of Ordinary Shares Acquired
|Purchase Price (p)
|Shareholding Following Acquisition
|Shareholding Following Acquisition as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital
|Heikki Lanckriet*
|2,400
|1,205
|1,117,688
|7.21%
*Refers to Heikki Lanckriet and persons closely associated with him.
The 2,400 additional shares purchased represent approximately 0.02 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,496,393 ordinary shares.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.
For further enquiries, please contact:
4basebio PLC
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO
+44 (0)1223 967 943
Nominated Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Joint Broker
RBC Capital Markets
Rupert Walford / Max Avison / Kathryn Deegan
+44 (0)20 7653 4000
Joint Broker
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks
+44 (0)20 7220 0500
Notes to Editors
About 4basebio
4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Heikki Lanckriet
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|4basebio plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financialinstrument, type ofinstrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price
|2,4001,205p
|e)
|Date of transaction
|02 April 2025
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange