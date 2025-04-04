Anzeige
Freitag, 04.04.2025
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919435 | ISIN: US8115431079 | Ticker-Symbol: S0V
Frankfurt
04.04.25
08:11 Uhr
2.440,00 Euro
-20,00
-0,81 %
2.360,002.420,0013:57
ACCESS Newswire
04.04.2025 13:38 Uhr
109 Leser
BioStar Renewables Partners With Seaboard Energy To Power Renewable Diesel Plant With 15 MW Solar Array in Hugoton, KS

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 4, 2025 / BioStar Renewables is proud to have partnered with Seaboard Energy, LLC to develop and construct a behind-the-meter solar array that is producing renewable electricity for the Seaboard's renewable diesel plant in Hugoton, KS.

The 15 MW solar array is located at the Seaboard plant 2.5 miles west of Hugoton city-center and consists of more than 27,000 solar panels. The project is capable of producing more than 30 million kWh of electricity each year, reducing the reliance on the local utility, with the potential of displacing more than 21,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions per year, the equivalent of providing nearly 3,000 homes with electricity or 3.3 million gallons of gasoline consumed for an entire year.

BioStar developed, provided engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the project, and successfully delivered a project that supports Seaboard's commitment to clean energy.

To learn more about this project and our other renewable energy projects, visit, https://BioStarRenewables.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from BioStar Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: BioStar Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/biostar-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: BioStar Renewables



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
