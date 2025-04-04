Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Arizona and Ohio, today announced that Vapen Kentucky, LLC ("Vapen Kentucky"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vext, together with its local partner, has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Sale Agreement") to sell a medical cannabis processing license in the state of Kentucky for gross proceeds to the Company of US$880,000 (the "Transaction").

"This transaction underscores our disciplined approach to capital allocation and strategic focus on maximising returns in our core markets," said Eric Offenberger, CEO of Vext. "By divesting the processing license in Kentucky, we are deepening our focus on our core operations in Arizona and Ohio, where we see the most compelling opportunities to drive long-term value. The proceeds of the sale strengthens our balance sheet and will support the build out of our Ohio retail footprint as we continue to prioritize profitability and cash flow growth across our vertically-integrated operations."

On March 16, 2025, Vext acquired the remaining 50% membership interest in Vapen Kentucky from its joint venture partner, utilizing non-cash consideration. Upon closing of the Transaction, Vapen Kentucky's operations will be restructured to focus exclusively on hemp-related business opportunities.

Terms of the Transaction

Vapen Kentucky will receive US$880,000 in cash as consideration for the sale of the medical cannabis processing license, which amount is payable at closing of the Transaction. Proceeds from the Transaction are expected to be used for (i) the repayment of a portion of Vext's currently outstanding credit facilities, (ii) build out of the Company's Ohio retail footprint and (iii) general corporate purposes.

The Transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval by the state of Kentucky. Vext expects the Transaction to close during the second quarter of 2025.

For more details, visit Vext's investor website or contact the IR team at investors@vextscience.com.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio. Vext's expertise spans from cultivation through to retail operations in its key markets. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.

Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

For more details on the Vapen brand:

Vapen website: VapenBrands.com

Instagram: @vapen

Facebook: @vapenbrands

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Vext's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the Transaction, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, the anticipated closing date and use of proceeds, and other statements regarding future developments and the business and operations of Vext, including the transition of Vapen Kentucky to focus on hemp opportunities and the Company's anticipated results from operations, all of which are subject to the risk factors contained in Vext's continuous disclosure filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Vext has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; being engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. Federal laws; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindered market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Vext disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Vext does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Vext Science, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247325

SOURCE: VEXT Science, Inc.