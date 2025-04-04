ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales increased less than expected in February after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.The sales value rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.4 percent decrease in January. Economists had expected sales to increase by 0.2 percent.Sales of food items climbed by 0.4 percent over the month, while those of non-food goods remained flat.On an annual basis, retail sales declined 1.5 percent in February, in contrast to a 0.9 percent rise in January. Moreover, this was the first decrease in eight months and the quickest in ten months. The decline was driven by both food and non-food sales.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX