Gentoo Media Inc: Gentoo Media - Mandatory notification of trade

ST JULIANS, Malta, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesam Yazdi, Board Member and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc. (Gentoo) has today acquired 5,000 shares in Gentoo at an average price of SEK 16.80 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Hesam Yazdi hold 962,500 shares in Gentoo Media.

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com.

