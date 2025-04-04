WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines has announced an investment in Loft Dynamics. Loft Dynamics is specialized in qualified virtual reality flight simulation training devices. It is the only VR FSTD qualified by the FAA and EASA.Alaska Airlines said the investment is made through Alaska Star Ventures, Alaska's corporate venture capital arm, and will support development of the first hyper-realistic, full-motion Boeing 737 VR simulator, using extended reality technology and techniques, with the goal of enhancing Alaska's pilot training program.The eventual Boeing 737 VR simulator will be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval - likely in the next few years.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX