Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company"), a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, today announced the launch of ZBOT, an advanced Artificial Intelligence ("AI") agent designed to empower Zhibao's sales staff with AI-enhanced efficiency. The launch of ZBOT marks a major step in Zhibao's ongoing commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize sales operations and improve the overall customer experience.

ZBOT now serves as a AI Agent for Zhibao's sales teams, assisting employees in identifying target customers, providing tailored solutions, and coordinating project implementation. By automating routine tasks, ZBOT enables sales representatives to focus on what actually matters, dedicating more time to engaging potential clients and cultivating meaningful relationships with said clients, ultimately leading to greater cross-selling and upselling opportunities.

"Our goal with ZBOT is to revolutionize the way our sales teams operate by integrating AI tools into their daily workflows, enabling them to continually improve their operational efficiency, service ability, and user experience" said Mr. Botao Ma, Chief Executive Officer of Zhibao Technology. "By leveraging industry-leading large AI models alongside Zhibao's proprietary data, we have created a robust AI solution that we believe will drastically enhance Zhibao's operational efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance."

As a brokerage firm, Zhibao Technology adheres to the strictest national standards for data security and compliance, ensuring that ZBOT has been designed to include stringent safeguards for segregating Zhibao's proprietary data from customer data while maintaining privacy and confidentiality for all parties.

Looking to the future, Zhibao is actively developing a more comprehensive AI roadmap with the goal of unlocking the full potential and utility of constantly evolving large AI models. By harnessing the power of AI, we aim to streamline our team's operational efficiencies, facilitate easier targeting and growth of our B-channels, and deliver an elevated experience to our end customers.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

