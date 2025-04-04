Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919920 | ISIN: JP3802720007 | Ticker-Symbol: FER
Frankfurt
04.04.25
09:15 Uhr
13,800 Euro
-1,300
-8,61 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80014,80015:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FERROTEC
FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERROTEC HOLDINGS CORPORATION13,800-8,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.