LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves unveiled a package of measures that are set to release pubs, clubs and restaurants from burdensome red tape which has stifled business in the country's nighttime economy.Action includes moves to improve the application of licensing laws and strengthening businesses' competitiveness, giving diners, pub and party-goers more time and more choice to enjoy what British hospitality has to offer.The package announced on Friday includes a landmark pilot scheme that could see more alfresco dining and later opening hours in London, as its Mayor being granted new 'call in' powers to review blocked licensing applications in nightlife hotspots in the capital city.If successful, this approach could be rolled out to other mayors across England, working closely with those cities' local police forces.The UK hospitality sector employs more than three million people and is worth around 62 billion pounds.Businesses have long indicated that the current licensing system lacks proportionality, consistency, and transparency - creating barriers to growth and investment for business.Currently, businesses are being banned from extending licensing hours for late night drinking in addition to anti-competitive blockages from other businesses.'We've heard industry concerns and we're partnering with businesses to understand what changes need to be made, because a thriving nighttime economy is good for local economies, good for growth, and good for getting more money in people's pockets,' said Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves.'Our pubs, restaurants, and live music venues are the beating heart of our cultural life, so it is vital they are given every chance to survive and thrive,' said Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner.