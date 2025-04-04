BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Launches RelayONE; Receives Purchase Order from Larimer County Sheriff's Office in Fort Collins, Colorado

RelayONE is an update of the Company's rapid deployment portable repeater offering to include multiband radio compatibility

Part of the recently rebranded BK ONE family of innovative and interoperable communications applications

Purchase order from Larimer County Sheriff's Office in Fort Collins, Colorado represents first sale of RelayONE

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company," "BK Technologies") today announced the launch of RelayONE, a rapidly deployed portable repeater kit designed to extend range and facilitate interoperability among different types of public safety and military radios. RelayONE now delivers enhanced interoperability by enabling compatibility with the BKR 9000 multiband radio, providing communications on VHF, UHF, or 700/800 MHz via a single radio. This product is a part of the newly rebranded BK ONE family of offerings focused on developing innovative interoperable communications applications for first responders.

In conjunction with the launch of RelayONE, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, has purchased RelayONE kits for use by the Larimer County Search and Rescue (LCSAR). Larimer County has a total population of about 360,000, and Fort Collins is its most populous city and county seat. LCSAR has approximately 80 active professional search and rescue members and averages 70 call outs per year.

James Teel, General Manager of Solutions, commented, "The launch of RelayONE enables us to enhance the flexibility of our rapidly deployed portable repeater and expand into new markets with customers that require multiband interoperability. We're pleased to have the opportunity to provide our RelayONE solution to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to aid in their search and rescue operations. RelayONE and the broader BK ONE brand reflect our commitment to delivering innovative interoperable solutions that promote a unified first responder response and enhance safety and efficiency in the field."

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-specification, communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' Solutions business focuses on new, innovative public safety LMR/broadband convergence solutions that makes first responders safer and more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

