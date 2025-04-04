Duke Energy Corporation: Duke Energy Offers $500,000 To Support South Carolina First Responders

HERO Grant Program will pay for training, equipment and new technology to aid in response to weather-related disasters

Giving exceeds $2 million total through fourth year of the program

South Carolina government agencies and nonprofits can now apply for grants up to $20,000 to fund training, life-saving equipment and innovative technology to aid in weather-related disaster planning and recovery operations.

What's happening: Duke Energy Foundation is offering $500,000 through the 2025 Helping Emergency Response Organizations (HERO) Grant Program to support severe weather emergency preparedness across the Palmetto State.

Why it matters: Hurricane Helene's impact on South Carolina was historic, widespread and deadly - forever changing lives and landscapes. The storm also forced communities and their first responders to rethink how they prepare for future severe weather events. Duke Energy Foundation microgrants will help local governments and nonprofits improve their planning and responses.

How it works

Application process: South Carolina nonprofits and governmental agencies can apply for individual grants up to $20,000 through April 25.

Eligible projects: Funding is available to support equipment upgrades, communication tools, specialized training, planning initiatives, severe weather materials and kits, storm shelters and preparedness activities that benefit low-income communities.

More info and application: Go to duke-energy.com/SCHEROgrants for complete details.

By the numbers

This is the fourth year of the $500,000 microgrant program - bringing total support to $2 million.

Since 2022, Duke Energy's HERO Grant Program has funded 99 microgrants, delivering critical support to nonprofits and local agencies across South Carolina.

What they're saying

Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina president: "This year's HERO grants are designed to help fill gaps identified when responding to historic storms like Helene and will provide tools and training to our fellow first responders to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way in the future."

Jim Baber, chief of the Hodges-Cokesbury Fire Department in Greenwood County: "We originally anticipated using our UTV purchased with grant funds from Duke Energy Foundation for wildland fires and EMS purposes. However, during our response to Hurricane Helene, it proved invaluable in getting crews and tools to places that our trucks could not reach. We used it for tree removal as well as delivering food, water and other necessities to residents that otherwise would have been unable to get these supplies."

Mac McMakin, chief of the Travelers Rest Fire Department: "Last year's grant from Duke Energy Foundation helped purchase new protective gear for cutting trees and performing extrications. This gear made it easier for our responders to work efficiently and safely during recent storms and the brush fires that have impacted our area. Small but impactful improvements in equipment like this have a tremendous return in terms of responder performance, safety and morale."

Joshua Hawkins, director of emergency management for Anderson County Sheriff's Office: "The radio equipment acquired through last year's Duke Energy Foundation grant allowed our crews to prioritize and coordinate response activities, which was a key element in getting our community back up and running after Hurricane Helene. We are genuinely appreciative of Duke Energy's commitment to the communities they serve."

