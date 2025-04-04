WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, or ONDCP, has unveiled the Trump Administration's Drug Policy Priorities, a comprehensive and coordinated blueprint to reduce the devastating impact of illicit drugs on American society.It lays out the urgent, first-year steps that must be taken to address the scourge of illicit drug use that continues plaguing the nation.The White House said that in the next year, it will work across the government to implement six priorities. They are, Reduce the Number of Overdose Fatalities, with a Focus on Fentanyl; Secure the Global Supply Chain Against Drug Trafficking; Stop the Flow of Drugs Across our Borders and into Our Communities; Prevent Drug Use Before It Starts; Provide Treatment That Leads to Long-Term Recovery; and Innovate in Research and Data to Support Drug Control Strategies.'Terrorists, cartels, and other drug traffickers are taking hundreds of thousands of American lives by poisoning them for profit,' said Jon Rice, the ONDCP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director. 'To meet the urgent need of this moment, the Trump Administration is launching an unprecedented whole-of-government effort to stop these drugs from entering our communities and hold drug traffickers accountable. The priorities in this framework outline the first steps to kick cartels out of our country, free Americans from the deadly grip of addiction, and guide America back to health and safety.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX