WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bunge Global SA (BG), Friday announced that its subsidiary, Bunge Limited Finance Corp. or BLFC, has extended the expiration date for its previously announced exchange offers and consent solicitations related to Viterra Finance B.V.'s existing notes.The deadline has been moved from April 7, 2025, to May 5, 2025, with a possible further extension.On September 20, 2024, BLFC secured sufficient consents to amend the indentures governing Viterra's outstanding notes, leading to the execution of supplemental indentures on September 23, 2024. These amendments will take effect upon the settlement of the exchange offers and consent solicitations, expected within two business days after the new expiration date.The exchange offers and consent solicitations are contingent on the completion of Bunge's pending acquisition of Viterra, which remains subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions. While the business combination is not dependent on the exchange offers, BLFC may extend the expiration date further if necessary. Bunge expects to finalize the acquisition in the coming months.As of April 4, 2025, a significant portion of the existing Viterra notes had been tendered, with participation rates ranging from 96.1 percent to 99.1 percent. Eligible holders can still withdraw their tenders before the expiration date. The exchange offers may reduce liquidity for non-exchanged notes and lessen protections for remaining holders.