BAWAG Group AG: BAWAG Group: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of € 5.50 per share

Today, BAWAG Group's shareholders approved the proposal from the Management Board as well as the Supervisory Board for a dividend of € 5.50 per share for the 2024 financial year.

The dividend will be paid out on April 11, 2025, ex dividend day will be April 8, 2025.

Anas Abuzaakouk, CEO, presented at the Annual General Meeting: "This past year has been another record year for the Group.We delivered net profit of € 760 million, EPSof€ 9.60, a return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) of26%,and a cost-income ratio (CIR) of 33.5%. Our success is atestimony to the merits of being patient, disciplined, and making strategic decisions witha long-term perspective. We also completed two strategic acquisitions that will fundamentally change the contours of our business. Despite our record performance in 2024, I'm more excited about our prospects today than I have ever been as our our best years lie ahead!"

In addition, the AGM elected following individuals as members of the Supervisory Board:

Pat McClanahan

Kim Fennebresque

Frederick Haddad

Veronika Heise-Rotenburg

Tamara Kapeller

Robert Oudmayer

Tina Reich

Ahmed Saeed

Following the AGM, the newly constituted Supervisory Board elected Kim Fennebresque as the Chairman.

Kim Fennebresque, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, continued: "I am deeply honored to have been nominated as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BAWAG Group. I would like to extend a warm welcome to our new Supervisory Board members. With the addition of these talented individuals, we are bringing on a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and banking experience as we continue to grow the business and expand our footprint. Additionally, and on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank my predecessor Egbert Fleischer for his distinguished service. He provided great leadership to the entire Supervisory Board during his service. I would also like to express my gratitude to our outgoing Supervisory Board members for their dedication and contributions over the years. As for the Management Team, I am incredibly proud of their commitment and achievements since our IPO in 2017 and look forward to working together in the years ahead."

All resolution proposals of this year's Annual General Meeting were approved with the required majority. The details of the Annual General Meeting are available on BAWAG Group's website.

BAWAG Group will report its Q1 2025 results on April 29, 2025.

BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving more than 4 million retail, small business, corporate, real estate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Western Europe, and the United States.

