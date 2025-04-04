Regulatory News:

Shareholders are invited to participate at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of the company Verallia (the "Company") (Paris:VRLA) which will be held on Friday April 25, 2025, at 9:30 am (CET), at the head office of the Company located at 31, Place des Corolles, Tour Carpe Diem, at the Auditorium, Esplanade Nord, 92400 Courbevoie, France.

The preliminary notice of the Shareholders' Meeting was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) under the number 34 on March 19, 2025. The convening notice has been published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) under the number 41 on April 4, 2025.

The documents that need to be made available for the Shareholders for the General Meeting are available at the head office of the Company in accordance with applicable regulations.

The documents referred to in article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company website at the following link, under the section "General Shareholders Meetings": https://www.verallia.com/en/investors/regulated-information

