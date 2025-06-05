Regulatory News:

This press release has been prepared by Verallia (Paris:VRLA) and issued on June 5, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of article 231-26 of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des marches financiers (the "AMF

Pursuant to article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and article 231-26 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, pursuant to its clearance decision dated June 5, 2025, regarding the tender offer for Verallia shares (the "Offer"), granted visa no. 25-197 to the response document prepared by Verallia ("Response Document

The Response Document approved by the AMF on June 5, 2025, is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Verallia (www.verallia.com) and may be viewed free of charge at the registered office of Verallia (31 Place des Corolles, Tour Carpe Diem, Esplanade Nord, 92400 Courbevoie).

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext Paris will publish, respectively, a notice of opening and timetable and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer.

In accordance with article 231-28 of the AMF's General Regulations, the document on other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Verallia will be filed with the AMF and made available to the public, under the same terms and conditions, no later than the day before the opening of the tender offer. A press release will be issued, no later than the day before the opening of the tender offer, to inform the public of the procedures for making this document available.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and should not be considered as constituting any form of solicitation for the purchase or sale of financial securities. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not intended to be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to comply with any local restrictions that may apply.

Verallia declines all responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions.

This press release does not constitute a tender offer and is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions where the offer would not be permitted.

This document is an unofficial English-language translation of the press release relating to the filing of the response document (note en réponse) which was published by Verallia on 5 June, 2025. In the event of any discrepancies between this unofficial English-language translation and the official French press release, the official French press release shall prevail.

