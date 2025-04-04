Anzeige
Freitag, 04.04.2025
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739
Tradegate
04.04.25
16:56 Uhr
44,000 Euro
-2,800
-5,98 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
04.04.2025 18:12 Uhr
101 Leser
Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 4th April 2025 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $1.5bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 10th December 2024.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 93,600 Shares

Date of transaction: 4th April 2025

Average price paid per Share: 3,778 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 3,679 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 3,912 pence

Broker: Barclays Bank PLC

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 432,755,656 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 18,599,177 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 432,755,656 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Ashtead Transaction Summary 4 April 25.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7726 9700



Ashtead Transaction Summary 4 April 25
