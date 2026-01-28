Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Interim Dividend

Ashtead Group plc

28 January 2026

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE -INTERIM DIVIDEND

On 09 December 2025, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced an interim dividend of 37.5 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend was 23 January 2026 and was communicated to shareholders on 09 December 2025.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend in sterling:

Interim Dividend declared Exchange rate (GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling 37.5 US cents per share 1.3586 27.60 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 06 February 2026 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 09 January 2026.

Further enquiries:

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700