Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:07
57,50 Euro
-0,86 % -0,50
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,0059,5017:03
59,5060,0016:58
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 16:54 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Interim Dividend

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

Ashtead Group plc

28 January 2026

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE -INTERIM DIVIDEND

On 09 December 2025, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced an interim dividend of 37.5 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend was 23 January 2026 and was communicated to shareholders on 09 December 2025.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend in sterling:

Interim Dividend declared

Exchange rate (GBP/USD)

Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling

37.5 US cents per share

1.3586

27.60 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 06 February 2026 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 09 January 2026.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700


© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.