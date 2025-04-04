Anzeige
Freitag, 04.04.2025
Ist das der Durchbruch für den KI-Biotech-Geheimtipp?
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
04.04.25
16:34 Uhr
0,618 Euro
-0,078
-11,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,6310,64318:16
Dow Jones News
04.04.2025 18:15 Uhr
Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Recoverable Costs Award

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Recoverable Costs Award 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Recoverable Costs Award 
04-Apr-2025 / 16:40 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 April 2025 
 
 
Genel Energy plc 
Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Recoverable Costs Award 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces that it has today received from the Tribunal a copy of the Final Award on Costs 
ordering the Genel subsidiary, Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited ('GEMBBL'), to pay recoverable costs incurred by 
the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") pursuant to the LCIA Rules and Arbitration Act (1996) in respect of the 
London Court of International Arbitration claim brought by the KRG in December 2021 against GEMBBL. 
 
The Tribunal has ordered that: 
 a. GEMBBL should pay to the KRG the sum of USUSD26,868,905.29 for its recoverable costs; 
 b. plus post-Award interest at a rate of the one-month US Dollar LIBOR (or SOFR, where LIBOR is unavailable) 
  plus 2% (compounded monthly) from the date of the Final Award. 
 
GEMBBL notes that this sum is less than the sum of approximately USD36 million originally claimed by the KRG, which Genel 
disclosed in its January 2025 Trading Update. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Genel Energy 
          +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 
 
Vigo Consulting 
          +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  381259 
EQS News ID:  2112100 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2112100&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 11:41 ET (15:41 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
