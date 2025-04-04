Commerzbank shares suffered a significant decline on Friday, tumbling 7% to become the DAX's biggest loser. This sharp downturn comes amid a notable shift in the bank's shareholder structure, with British financial group Barclays PLC substantially reducing its direct stake. According to a voting rights notification from April 4, 2025, Barclays' direct voting rights plummeted from 4.29% to merely 0.63% after crossing the reporting threshold on March 26, 2025. Barclays' total stake in Commerzbank, including financial instruments, now stands at 10.81%, down from the previously reported 14.42%. The sell-off intensified due to broader market concerns, particularly regarding the looming trade war between the United States and its global trading partners, which has disproportionately impacted the banking sector.
Long-Term Outlook Remains Mixed Despite Losses
Despite the current downward pressure, Commerzbank's stock still shows a positive three-month performance with gains of approximately 37%. However, this positive trajectory faces mounting challenges from trade tensions, especially following the announcement of substantial tariff increases by the United States. These include a 20% surcharge on imports from the European Union and a 25% tariff on European vehicles. The implications are particularly concerning for the German financial sector, given that the US represents Germany's most important trading partner with a trading volume of €253 billion in 2024. Economic experts describe the current situation in German industry as "dismal" and predict that US tariffs will further intensify pressure on the sector.
