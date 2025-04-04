BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - EHang Holdings Limited (EH), a China-based Urban Air Mobility - UAM technology company, Friday stated that recent U.S.-China tariff adjustments will not impact its operations.The company does not export its autonomous aerial vehicles - AAVs to the U.S. or depend on U.S.-origin components, ensuring no disruption to its supply chain.With 95 percent of its 2024 revenue coming from China, EHang remains focused on the domestic UAM market while expanding internationally in Asia and Europe. Despite short-term stock fluctuations due to market sentiment, the company remains confident in its long-term growth and will continue to monitor global trade developments.EH is currently trading at $16.91 or 10.75% lower on the Nasdaq Global Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX